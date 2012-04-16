April 16 Gem Diamonds said rough
diamond prices would continue increasing going into the second
quarter, with prices both in the polished wholesale market and
high-end branded auctions expected to improve.
For the Jan. 1 to April 15 period, the sales value of Gem
Diamonds's rough diamonds rose 46 percent to $24.3 million, but
carats sold fell nearly 29 percent to 23,200.
Prices for rough diamonds jumped in the first half of 2011
on low inventories and rising Asian demand, but fell sharply in
the last five months of the year as markets tumbled and
investors took cover.
The miner, which focuses on large, high-quality diamonds,
said its key Letseng mine in Lesotho produced a total of 43
rough diamonds that achieved prices greater than $20,000 per
carat for the period.
"The Letseng resource has exceeded expectations," Chief
Executive Clifford Elphick said. "Carat production and grade are
both up when measured against the corresponding period last
year."
Last month, Gem Diamonds reported that its 2011 profit had
tripled, and said it would focus on its growth projects to boost
production.