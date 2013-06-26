June 26 Miner Gem Diamonds Ltd said it
recovered a 100 carat diamond from its Letseng mine in Lesotho,
sending its shares up as much as 8 percent.
The discovery of the rough diamond on June 22 is the third
diamond of over 100 carats in size to be recovered from Letseng
since May. A 164 carat diamond from Lesotho sold for $9 million
last month.
"The recovery of three diamonds each with a likely price-tag
in the $6 million to $10 million range should be viewed against
total 2012 revenue of $202 million," Citigroup analyst Jon
Bergtheil said. "The three diamonds alone could come to
represent more than 13 percent of 2012 turnover."
Letseng's June export achieved an average price of $2,087
per carat, for a total value of $22 million, compared with an
average price of $1,599 per carat for the first three tenders in
the year, Gem Diamonds said in a statement.
"Mining will steadily increase in the higher value and
higher grade satellite pipe in the second half of this year, and
it is anticipated that revenues will therefore show a resulting
increase," Chief Executive Clifford Elphick said.
Shares in the miner were up 6 percent at 120 pence in early
trading on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.
