March 18 Gem Diamonds Ltd's full-year
underlying core earnings rose 18 percent benefiting from higher
diamond prices in 2013.
The company, which owns the Leteng mine in Lesotho and is
developing the Ghaghoo mine in Botswana, said operations in 2014
had begun well and that it expected to bring Ghaghoo into
production in the second half of the year.
Underlying core earnings or earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to $77 million
for the year ended Dec. 31 from $66 million a year earlier.
Revenue grew 5 percent to $213 million.