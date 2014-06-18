UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
June 18 Precious stones miner Gemfields Plc said its inaugural ruby and corundum auction held in Singapore generated revenue of $33.5 million.
Gemfields, which mines rubies from its Montepuez deposit in Mozambique, said the average realised price was $18.43 per carat for the auction held during June 12-17.
Aggregate consolidated revenue from rough gemstone sales for the year ending June 30 now exceeded $143 million, the company said. The London-listed miner produces about a fifth of the world's rough emeralds. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
