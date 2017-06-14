(Adds details, background, share movement)
June 14 China's Fosun International Ltd
joined the race for Fabergé owner Gemfields Plc
with an approach that valued the London-listed company
at 225 million pounds ($288 million).
Gemfields, which mines for emeralds and amethysts in Zambia
and for crimson and pinkish-red coloured ruby and corundum in
Mozambique has already received a buyout offer from leading
shareholder Pallinghurst Resources Ltd.
"Gemfields represents a compelling opportunity to continue
to develop a leading gemstone producer with a dominant position
in both global emerald and ruby production and a strong consumer
brand," Fosun said.
Fosun Gold, part of acquisitive conglomerate Fosun
International, said it had proposed buying Gemfields at a price
of 40.85 pence per share, a premium of 15.1 percent to
Gemfield's closing price of 35.5 pence on Tuesday.
Mining group Pallinghurst had offered 38.5 pence per share
to buy the remaining 52.91 percent it does not already own.
Gemfields had said Pallinghurst's offer "significantly
undervalues" the company. Its shares rose 12 percent to 40 pence
on Wednesday.
Last month, Fosun announced a $887 million strategic
investment into Russia's top gold producer Polyus, increasing
its exposure to the global natural resources sector.
Hong Kong-listed Fosun is also said to be interested in
buying oil and gas assets worth about $1.5 billion from
Australia's top energy retailer Origin.
AIM-listed Gemfields said in February that India's move to
scrap higher value banknotes forced the company to delay an
emerald auction and would hurt its revenue and core earnings for
the full-year ending June.
($1 = 0.7819 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Louise Heavens and Keith Weir)