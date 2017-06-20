June 20 China's Fosun International
has increased its offer for Fabergé owner Gemfields to
256 million pounds ($324 million), turning up the heat in a bid
battle with the largest shareholder of the London-listed
company.
Fosun Gold, part of the acquisitive Fosun International
conglomerate, said on Tuesday it had increased its offer for
Gemfields to 45 pence per share from an earlier proposal of
40.85 pence per share.
That trumps a rival offer of 38.5 pence per share from
mining group Pallinghurst Resources Ltd to buy the
52.91 percent of Gemfields it does not already own.
Gemfields, which mines for emeralds and amethysts in Zambia
and for crimson and pinkish-red coloured ruby and corundum in
Mozambique, had rejected the offer from Pallinghurst, saying it
"significantly undervalues" the company
Pallinghurst has said it intends to delist Gemfields from
London's junior market.
Gemfields said on Tuesday its independent committee
considered the terms of Fosun's offer were neither fair nor
reasonable, but that in the light of Pallinghurst's offer it
intended to recommend shareholders to accept Fosun's bid.
Pallinghurst said on Monday it had valid acceptances for its
bid from shareholders owning 61.25 percent of Gemfield's shares,
including its own stake.
($1 = 0.7890 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark
Potter)