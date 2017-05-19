May 19 Mining group Pallinghurst Resources Ltd
, the largest shareholder of precious stones miner
Gemfields Plc, on Friday offered to buy out the
remaining 52.91 percent it does not already own for about 111.9
million pounds ($145.2 million).
Pallinghurst's offer values each Gemfields share at 38.5
pence, just above Gemfields' Thursday close of 38.125 pence.
The offer values the entire issued capital of Gemfields at
211.45 million pounds, Pallinghurst said in a statement.
Gemfields shareholders would receive 1.91 Pallinghurst
shares for each share held, resulting in a 42.2 percent
ownership of the enlarged group.
Gemfields said it was reviewing the unsolicited offer from
Pallinghurst, an investment company with interests in platinum
group metals and coloured gemstones. Gemfields advised its
shareholders to take no action for the time being.
Gemfields shares rose as much as 4.3 percent, before paring
some of the gains to trade up about 3 percent at 0821 GMT on the
London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.7704 pounds)
