CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. Vice President Pence says seeks fairer trade with Indonesia
* Indonesia one of 16 countries with US trade surplus under review
March 3 Precious stones miner Gemfields Plc's core earnings for the first half fell about 8 percent hurt by higher production costs.
Core earnings or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the six months ended Dec. 31 fell to $18 million from $19.5 million a year earlier.
However, the company, which produces about a fifth of the world's rough emeralds, said revenue soared 137 percent to $65.7 million boosted by strong demand at its auctions.
Gemfields said unit production costs rose to $0.85 per carat from $0.57 per carat a year earlier.
* Indonesia one of 16 countries with US trade surplus under review
April 20 Activist hedge fund Elliott Management released the private letter written by Arconic Inc's former chief executive, Klaus Kleinfeld, which consequently led to his resignation, and their response to the letter and Arconic's statement on April 17.