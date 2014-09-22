Sept 22 Precious stones miner Gemfields Plc
swung to a full-year profit as its revenue from the sale
of emeralds and rubies more than tripled.
The company reported a pretax profit of $36.3 million for
the year ended June 30. It reported a pretax loss of $20.1
million a year earlier.
The London-listed miner's revenue jumped to $160.1 million
from $48.4 million a year earlier. Revenue from its first ruby
auction this year generated about $33.5 million.
Gemfields currently mines emeralds in Zambia and rubies in
Mozambique. Last week the company said it would hunt for
sapphires in Sri Lanka.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)