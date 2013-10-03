Oct 3 Emerald miner Gemfields Plc
reported a 42 percent drop in revenue as it had to delay a
rough-emeralds auction by a month following a directive by the
Zambian government, pushing the auction revenue into the current
year.
Gemfields reported a pretax loss of $22.8 million for the
year ended June 30, compared with a profit of $161.5 million a
year earlier, mainly due to costs related to the acquisition of
luxury jewellery brand Fabergé and higher marketing expenses.
The London-listed miner also said it appointed Janet Blas as
Group Chief Financial Officer replacing Mark Summers, who has
relocated to Australia.
Gemfields bought Fabergé, famed for making lavish Easter
eggs for Russia's last tsar, in a deal valued at about $142
million last November and appointed Mila Kunis as its brand
ambassador in February.
Gemfields said on Thursday that annual production of emerald
and beryl from its key Kagem Mine in Zambia increased 42 percent
to 30 million carats.
The miner said in late July that it sold a little over half
a million carats of rough stones at its first high-quality
emerald auction in Lusaka, Zambia, raking in $31.5 million.
Gemfields was selling output from its flagship Kagem mine
across the world until the Zambian government said in April that
all emeralds mined in the country must be auctioned at home.
The company had told Reuters in August that it was lobbying
the Zambian government to extend its emerald auctions beyond the
African country.
Gemfields shares were down 5.8 pct at 24.5 pence in early
trading on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.