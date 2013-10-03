* Says close to acquiring a sapphire asset
* Full-year revenue falls 42 pct
* Full-year pretax loss $22.8 mln vs profit $161.5 mln last
year
* Appoints Janet Blas as group CFO
* Shares fall 4 pct
By Roshni Menon
Oct 3 Miner Gemfields Plc said it would
focus on acquiring more emerald deposits as it looks to position
itself as the De Beers of international emerald trade.
The company, which produces about a fifth of the world's
rough emeralds, reported a 42 percent drop in revenue as it had
to push back an auction following a directive by the Zambian
government.
Gemfields, owner of the luxury jewellery brand Fabergé, was
selling output from its flagship Kagem mine across the world
until the Zambian government said in April that all emeralds
mined in the country must be auctioned at home.
"Because of some of the problems we've experienced with our
emeralds over the last little while, we want to make sure that
we're not dependent on any single source and we don't want to
put all our eggs in one basket," Chief Executive Ian Harebottle
told Reuters.
The company, which was lobbying the Zambian government to
extend its emerald auctions beyond the African country, said
interactions with the government were "better than they have
ever been".
"There is a chance that resolution to the current impasse
with the Government of Zambia may be achieved during the year,"
J.P. Morgan Cazenove analyst Alexander Mees said in a note to
clients.
The London-listed miner also said that it was keen to expand
into other gemstones and was close to acquiring a sapphire
asset.
"I've said it a few times that Gemfields would like a
traffic light of coloured stones. So what we'd like is emerald
rubies and sapphires - the red, green and blue - and then the
rest to piggy-back on that," Harebottle said.
Gemfields reported a pretax loss of $22.8 million for the
year ended June 30, compared with a profit of $161.5 million a
year earlier, mainly due to costs related to the acquisition of
luxury jewellery brand Fabergé and higher marketing expenses.
The miner also said it appointed Janet Blas as group chief
financial officer, replacing Mark Summers who left the company.
Gemfields bought Fabergé, famed for making lavish Easter
eggs for Russia's last tsar, in a deal valued at about $142
million last November and appointed Mila Kunis as its brand
ambassador in February.
Shares in the company were down 3.8 percent at 25.35 pence
at 0844 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.