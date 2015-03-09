March 9 Precious stones miner Gemfields Plc said its core earnings more than tripled in the first half of the fiscal year as it produced more gemstones and auction sales rose.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $61.7 million from $18 million a year earlier, Gemfields said.

The company, which operates mines in Zambia and Mozambique, said revenue for the six months ended Dec. 31 rose to $103.4 million from $65.7 million a year earlier. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)