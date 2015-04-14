April 14 Gemfields Plc's quarterly emerald and beryl production nearly tripled, driven by increased average grade of minerals mined at the Kagem mine in Zambia.

Gemfields said it produced 9.9 million carats of emerald and beryl in the quarter ended March 31, compared with 3.6 million carats a year earlier.

Average grade increased 79 percent to 355 carats per tonne. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupaam Dwivedi)