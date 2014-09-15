Sept 15 Gemfields Plc, which produces
about a fifth of the world's rough emeralds, said it had formed
a joint venture to explore sapphire and gemstones in Sri Lanka.
The London-listed miner said the joint venture with East
West Gem Investments Ltd (EWGI), a Jersey-registered company,
would operate via three Sri Lankan subsidiaries. Gemfields would
own 75 percent stake with EWGI holding the rest in the venture.
Gemfields, which mines emeralds in Zambia and rubies in
Mozambique, said it acquired 75 percent operating interests in
16 exploration licences, covering diverse minerals, for
$400,000.
A gemstone trading company called Ratnapura Lanka Gemstones
Pvt Ltd will also be created. It will focus on sourcing rough
sapphires from various sources in the local market.
Gemfields has ambitions of creating a stable world market
for coloured stones and polishing the gem's image in the same
way that Anglo American Plc's De Beers unit has long
championed diamonds from London's Bond Street to China.
