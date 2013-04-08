(Corrects company's name in paragraph 2 to Gemfields from
Gemstone)
April 8 Precious stones miner Gemfields Plc
said the Zambian government could curb its ability to
sell gemstones outside the country, potentially hurting revenue
at its core Kagem emerald mine in north Zambia.
The Zambian Ministry of Mines, Energy and Water Development
directed on Friday that all auctioning of emeralds be held in
Zambia as their sale in foreign markets contributes to capital
flight, Gemfields said in a statement.
Output from Kagem has been sold solely outside the country
since 2009, generating $160 million of revenue from 11 auctions
abroad.
Gemfields, which named actress Mila Kunis its brand
ambassador earlier this month, mainly mines emeralds at its
75-percent-owned Kagem mine, but also has interests in ruby and
sapphire deposits.
The potential ban would also affect Gemfield's Kariba
amethyst mine in south Zambia, in which the company has a 50
percent stake, it said.
Gemfields' shares were down 19 percent at 23 pence at 0728
GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting By Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)