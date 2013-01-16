MILAN Jan 16 Italy's Gemina, which
controls Rome airport operator ADR, has named advisors to
continue talks with motorway group Atlantia over a
possible tie-up, it said on Wednesday.
In a statement, Gemina said it expected a merger proposal to
be ready for the board within the next two months.
Barclays and UniCredit will be advising
Gemina on the financial aspects of the deal, it said.
Shares in Gemina rose sharply on Wednesday amid talk
Atlantia could launch a cash bid at a premium.
Sources close to the matter told Reuters earlier in January
that Atlantia's planned takeover of Gemina will include a
sizable stock component as well as cash.