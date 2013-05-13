MILAN May 13 Italy's Gemina, the
company that owns Rome airport operator ADR, said on Monday its
first-quarter net loss narrowed to 5.9 million euros ($7.65
million) from 11.7 million euros, helped by higher tariffs and a
larger portion of passengers from outside the Europe Union.
Revenues rose 2.4 percent to 124.2 million euros in the same
period, as growing extra-EU traffic more than offset a 12.9
percent drop in Italian traffic, while investments rose to 14
million euros from 9 million euros, it said in a statement.
Gemina, which is set to merge with motorway group Atlanta
, forecast EBITDA to rise to 350 million euros in 2013
from 266 million euros in 2012 mainly thanks to higher tariffs.
($1 = 0.7709 euros)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)