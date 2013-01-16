MILAN Jan 16 Shares in Italian holding Germina , which controls Rome airport operator ADR, rose more than 6 percent in early trading on Wednesday, with brokers citing benefits from a potential tie-up with motorway group Atlantia.

"We reiterate our positive stance on Atlantia and Gemina ahead of their potential integration," Barclays said in a note, raising its target price on Gemina to 1.4 euros from 1.1 euros.

The two companies, both controlled by the Benetton family's holding Sintonia, are in talks to merge.

Barclays also raised it Atlantia price target to 17 euros from from 15.5 euros. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)