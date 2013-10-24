BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
ZURICH/FRANKFURT Oct 24 Shares in General Electric's GE Money Bank, set to be sold next week in an initial public offering, will be priced at the upper end of the given price range, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The price guidance was narrowed to 48 to 51 Swiss Francs ($53.83 to $57.19) a share from an original range of 43 to 51 Swiss Francs, as the offering is several times oversubscribed, they said.
Institutional investors can order shares until Monday 1100 GMT, while books for retail investors will close on Tuesday, they said.
If priced at the upper end of the range, Money Bank could be valued at 1.53 billion Swiss francs in the IPO.
($1 = 0.8918 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )