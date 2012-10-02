European shares inch lower as banks fall, energy boost fades
* Frankfurt closed for holiday (Adds details, updates prices)
ISTANBUL Oct 2 Turkey's Isbank unit G emport Gemlik Liman said an agreement had been signed t o sell a 54 percent stake in Gemport to Yilport, a unit of Yi ldirim Hol ding, which has interests from shipping to energy.
Isbank said late on Monday it had signed a deal to sell its 54 percent stake in Gemport but gave no further details. (Writing by Seda Sezer)
* Frankfurt closed for holiday (Adds details, updates prices)
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday, while investors cheered retailer Ocado's first international deal.