European shares fall as French stocks come under pre-election pressure
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Dec 17 Gen Yatirim Holding :
* Q3 revenue of TRY 6.3 million ($2.66 million) versus TRY 847 a year ago
* Q3 loss of TRY 16.1 million versus profit of TRY 25,813 a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.3690 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
MOSCOW, April 21 Novatek, Russia's largest non-state natural gas producer, is seeking to increase its resource base to stabilise gas output and keep its domestic market share steady, Leonid Mikhelson, head of the company, said on Friday.