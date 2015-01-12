* Interactive technology enables real-time service
* Wins multimillion-dollar deal with Chinese company
* Analyst sees multibillion-dollar sector in three years
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Jan 12 Genband, a U.S. maker of
software for telecoms and cable TV operators, aims to
revolutionise phone-based customer services by ending consumer
frustration at being kept on hold in a seemingly endless loop of
recorded options messages.
The Texas-based company, majority owned by JPMorgan's
One Equity Partners, paid $50 million in 2013 to acquire
Israeli start-up Fring, an Internet-based mobile service seeking
to transform the way customer calls are handled.
Fring's technology has been used to build a platform that
allows users to communicate with businesses in real time, using
voice, video or screen-sharing. For example, an online customer
could call a bank direct from its website and the answering
agent would know who the customer is and what he or she is
viewing on-screen.
This type of communication has been associated mainly with
online gaming but can now provide a more immediate way of
connecting customers and businesses.
As smartphone use continues to increase, analysts expect
such advances to bring about a fundamental change to customer
services, developing into a multibillion-dollar sector.
"This is where we think the future of the company lies,"
said David Walsh, the chief executive of Genband, which has
annual revenue of about $1 billion. "This project is going to be
our fastest-growing product line."
The new communications platform, called Kandy, was launched
last year and has already been adopted by France's Bouygues
and German software maker SAP.
CHINESE CONTRACT
Fring's workforce in Israel has tripled to about 50
employees and Genband says it has signed a contract with China's
Snail Games to allow its 100 million subscribers to connect
within online games. The deal is worth tens of millions of
dollars, an industry source said.
As well as providing an interactive service, Genband says
the Kandy system drives down costs by helping customers more
quickly. Walsh expects most business-related websites eventually
to have real-time communication embedded on their home pages.
Analysts agree. Daniel Ives, of FBR Capital Markets in New
York, predicts the blossoming of a multibillion-dollar sector
over the coming three years.
"Real-time communication has become a focus of
customer-facing organisations to get a comprehensive view of a
given customer," he said. "Speed and accuracy are integral,
opening up a fertile market opportunity for vendors in this
area."
Kandy's clients pay for usage based on the amount of traffic
managed. This can be measured by the number of users, gigabytes
of data handled or the total number of minutes online.
For the time being, the main competition is San
Francisco-based Twilio, which focuses on website developers, but
Genband's Walsh is already looking beyond websites.
"Cars and TV are part of our vision," he said. "Any device
that is connected to the Internet and needs real-time
communication."
(Editing by David Goodman)