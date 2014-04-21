BRIEF-Transtec applies for initiation of a protective screening procedure
* Application for the initiation of a protective screening procedure on the grounds of imminent insolvency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 21 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd said it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling with weak rates due to an oversupply of vessels.
The company said earlier this month it would file for bankruptcy as part of a deal with lenders.
Genco said it expects its operations to continue normally. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Court orders JM appointment discharged, co wound up, Cosimo Borrelli and Jason Aleksander Kardachi appointed joint and several liquidators