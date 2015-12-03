Dec 3 Scientists and ethicists gathered at an international summit said it would be irresponsible to use gene editing technology in human embryos until safety and efficacy issues are resolved.

The statement from the organizing committee for the International Summit on Human Gene Editing comes amid a growing debate over the use of powerful new gene editing tools in human eggs, sperm and embryos, which have the power to change the DNA of unborn children.