By Julie Steenhuysen
WASHINGTON Dec 3 Scientists and ethicists
gathered at an international summit in Washington said it would
be "irresponsible" to use gene editing technology in human
embryos for therapeutic purposes, such as to correct genetic
diseases, until safety and efficacy issues are resolved.
But organizers of the International Summit on Human Gene
Editing said editing genes in human embryos was permissible for
research purposes, so long as the modified cells would not be
implanted to establish a pregnancy.
The statement on Thursday comes amid a growing debate over
the use of powerful new gene editing tools in human eggs, sperm
and embryos, which have the power to change the DNA of unborn
children. (bit.ly/1QWLlS8)
The group's guidance follows calls for various bans on use
of the technology known as CRISPR-Cas9, which has quickly become
the preferred method of gene editing in research labs because of
its ease of use compared with older techniques.
CRISPR-Cas9 works as a type of molecular scissors that can
selectively trim away unwanted parts of the genome, and replace
it with new stretches of DNA.
Advocates say the technology can speed the day that
scientists are able to prevent heritable diseases. Opponents
worry about unknown effects on future generations and the
temptation by future parents to pay for genetic enhancements
such as greater intelligence or athletic ability.
