BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
LONDON Feb 2 Genel Energy's Chief Financial Officer Julian Metherell is to leave the company on April 21 and J.P. Morgan investment banker Ben Monaghan is to replace him, the company said on Monday.
Monaghan, Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa oil and gas investment banking at J.P. Morgan, will join the Iraqi-Kurdistan focused oil producer prior to Metherell's departure, Genel said.
He has worked in J.P. Morgan's oil and gas team for twenty years and has been involved in a series of large mergers and acquisitions deals and debt and equity capital fundraisings in the sector, Genel said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.