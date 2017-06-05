LONDON, June 5 Genel Energy co-founder
Nathaniel Rothschild has resigned from the Iraqi Kurdistan oil
producer, the latest in a series of high-profile departures from
the loss-making company.
Rothschild's departure follows the resignations of chairman
and co-founder Tony Hayward, the former BP chief executive, and
of chief financial officer Ben Monaghan, a former J.P. Morgan
banker.
Although only a non-executive director Rothschild was
influential as he still owns a stake of around 7.9 percent in
the company.
Genel on Monday also announced the departure of fellow board
member Simon Lockett, head of the audit and nominations and the
health and safety committees.
"Today's news suggests that more substantial changes are
afoot, as the ties with the past are broken," said analysts at
RBC Capital Markets.
New Chairman Stephen Whyte will take the helm on Tuesday
from Hayward when the company holds its annual meeting.
"The composition of the board will be a focus for the new
chairman," a Genel spokesman said on Monday.
The oil producer has been grappling with a steep reserves
downgrade at its flagship Kurdish oilfield and the effect of
weak oil prices on its revenues.
Shares in Genel traded down 6.6 percent at 0912 GMT,
underperforming the sector index which was down 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Keith Weir)