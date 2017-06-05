* Departure follows that of Chairman Tony Hayward
* Company now focused on Turkish gas market
* Shares in Genel down 12 pct at 1517 GMT
* Genel annual general meeting scheduled for Tuesday
(Adds additional board member's departure, updates shares)
By Karolin Schaps and Ron Bousso
LONDON, June 5 Genel Energy co-founder
Nathaniel Rothschild quit on Monday in the latest high-profile
departure at the loss-making Iraqi Kurdistan oil producer, which
will now be dominated by Turkish owners and focused on Turkey's
gas market.
Shares in Genel were down 12 percent at 1517 GMT on news of
Rothschild's move, which follows co-founder Tony Hayward, the
former BP chief executive, and chief financial officer Ben
Monaghan, also announcing their departures in recent months.
The two co-founders bought and listed Genel on the London
Stock Exchange during a global commodity boom in 2011, with
plans to make it a major oil explorer in Kurdistan and Africa.
But Genel is now valued at only 275 million pounds, its
shares pummelled by two reserve downgrades of its main Taq Taq
oil field in Kurdistan, failed exploration campaigns in Africa,
political unrest in Iraq and a sharp drop in oil prices since
2014.
The majority of the board of Genel will now be made up of
Turkish nationals after the company also announced the exit of
non-executive director Simon Lockett on Monday.
Under Chief Executive Murat Ozgul, who took over from
Hayward in 2015, Genel is focused on retrieving money it says it
is owed by the Kurdistan Regional Government for oil it has sold
and on finding a partner to develop two gas fields in the
region, with the aim of linking them to neighbouring Turkey.
Genel, whose board includes representative of its two
largest shareholders which are both among Turkey's richest
families, is in talks with Turkish state-backed energy firm TEC
over developing the Bina Bawi and Miran fields.
"Genel is today really about focusing on monetizing the gas
business. That will be a key milestone and catalyst going
forward," said David Round, analyst at BMO Capital Markets.
Although a non-executive director, Rothschild was
influential as he still owns a stake of around 7.9 percent in
Genel, while Hayward remains its 12th-largest shareholder.
Chakib Sbiti, who sat on the board for six years, will also
step down at Genel's annual general meeting on Tuesday, when new
Chairman Stephen Whyte will take the helm .
"Today's news suggests that more substantial changes are
afoot, as the ties with the past are broken," analysts at RBC
Capital Markets said.
