(Adds details, production forecast, share fall)
Jan 20 Genel Energy, one of the main
oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, forecast lower revenue and
production for this year, hurt by weak oil prices, sending its
shares down to a record low on Wednesday.
The company forecast revenue of $200 million-$275 million
for 2016, assuming Brent oil price at $45 per barrel. Genel
reported revenue of $342 million for 2015.
Genel also forecast this year's production at 60,000-70,000
barrels per day (bpd). The higher end of the range was 17.5
percent lower than the 84,900 bpd that it produced on average
for 2015.
Oil producers across the globe are trying to deal with the
financial fallout of a sharp decline in crude prices.
Crude futures slumped again in Asian trade on Wednesday,
with U.S. oil dropping more than 3 percent towards $27 a barrel
and its lowest since 2003, on worries about global oversupply.
However, the company said it was well-positioned to weather
the downturn in oil prices as its production cost was $2 per
barrel and due to recent efforts at cutting capital expenditure
and overhead expenses.
The London-listed company, which was owed $409 million by
the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for oil exported from
the region as of October, said it received almost $100 million
in four consecutive payments.
Genel shares fell as much as 9.3 percent to a record low of
112.50 pence in early trading.
(1 British pound = $1.4146)
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair and Gopakumar Warriers)