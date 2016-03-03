* 2015 pretax loss of $1.16 billion
* 2016 capital expenditure at $80-120 million
* Genel owed $423 million by KRG for oil exports
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, March 3 Genel Energy, the oil
explorer chaired by former BP boss Tony Hayward, reported its
biggest-ever annual loss after writing off $1 billion because
its largest operational oilfield holds less oil than it
previously thought.
Genel, one of the main oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan,
lost more than a third of its market value to an all-time low on
Monday after announcing it had halved the reserves estimate for
Taq Taq in Northern Iraq.
Oil prices that have fallen around 70 percent in the last 18
months had also eroded the value of the remaining reserves at
the field.
The write-off meant Genel made a full-year pretax loss of
$1.16 billion from a loss of $312.8 million in 2014.
Genel nevertheless expects to spend $80-120 million this
year on projects including Taq Taq.
"We recognise and share the disappointment of the recent Taq
Taq reserves update," Genel Chief Executive Murat Ozgul said in
a statement. "Both Taq Taq and Tawke remain low-cost oil fields
by any global benchmark."
Production costs are forecast at less than $2 a barrel this
year, the company said.
It maintained its 2016 production guidance of 60,000-70,000
barrels per day (bpd) and a revenue forecast of $200-275 million
assuming oil prices average $45 a barrel.
"With its cash generative assets and strong balance sheet
Genel could be an attractive merger/takeover target for a
partner," said Daniel Slater, analyst at Arden Partners.
Hayward, who set up Genel with financier Nat Rothschild and
former Goldman Sachs banker Julian Metherell, last year
signalled his readiness to sell the company should a buyer
hunting "high-quality assets" make an approach, the Financial
Times reported.
Genel shares clawed back some of Monday's losses, and were
up 6.1 percent at 0839 GMT.
The company is also planning to make progress this year on
developing its gas fields in Iraqi Kurdistan. It is banking on a
3 percent annual gas demand growth in neighbouring Turkey to
boost the fields' prospects.
Genel, which is owed $423 million by the cash-strapped
Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) mainly for oil exports, said
it had received payments under a new scheme but these would
likely fall due to an outage at one of the main oil pipelines
into Turkey.
"The outage is clearly disappointing. We do have a local
market we can fall back on in the event of pipeline outage,"
Genel Chief Financial Officer Ben Monaghan told Reuters.
KRG promised in February to start paying oil producers
according to the terms of their contracts, on top of a
percentage of monthly netback revenue derived from each field to
help them recover costs.
