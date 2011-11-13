ARBIL, Iraq Nov 13 Crude oil output at the Tak Tak field in Iraqi's northern Kurdish region has climbed to 90,000 barrels per day, Genel Energy's chief executive Mehmet Sepil said on Sunday.

"Soon in Tak Tak, in January, our production levels will be 120,000 barrels," Sepil told an oil and gas conference in Arbil, the capital of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

