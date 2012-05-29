May 29 Gulf Keystone Petroleum and Genel Energy said results from the first exploration well on the Ber Bahr block in Iraq's autonomous northern Kurdish region were inconclusive, and the companies could not say whether it was commercially viable.

The well will be temporarily suspended while a work over rig is moved to the location to conduct an extended well test, the British oil companies said.

"Although this is an initially disappointing result, it would seem that Genel would like to re-assess its options for this well," Seymour Pierce analyst Dougie Youngson said.

"This is Gulf Keystone's first real disappointment in Kurdistan ... we do expect the market to see this news negative for both Gulf Keystone and Genel today."

The well encountered a 300 metre oil column and two drill stem tests over the interval failed to flow, with evidence of perforations plugged with heavy oil.

"While the presence of a significant oil column is encouraging, further evaluation with the right flow test equipment is required before we can determine whether this discovery is commercially viable," said Tony Hayward, chief executive of Genel Energy.

Genel is the operator of the Ber Bahr block. Gulf Keystone and Genel each hold a 40 percent working interest in the block.

Shares in both Genel and Gulf Keystone were down about one percent at 0720 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.