May 29 Gulf Keystone Petroleum and Genel
Energy said results from the first exploration well on
the Ber Bahr block in Iraq's autonomous northern Kurdish region
were inconclusive, and the companies could not say whether it
was commercially viable.
The well will be temporarily suspended while a work over rig
is moved to the location to conduct an extended well test, the
British oil companies said.
"Although this is an initially disappointing result, it
would seem that Genel would like to re-assess its options for
this well," Seymour Pierce analyst Dougie Youngson said.
"This is Gulf Keystone's first real disappointment in
Kurdistan ... we do expect the market to see this news negative
for both Gulf Keystone and Genel today."
The well encountered a 300 metre oil column and two drill
stem tests over the interval failed to flow, with evidence of
perforations plugged with heavy oil.
"While the presence of a significant oil column is
encouraging, further evaluation with the right flow test
equipment is required before we can determine whether this
discovery is commercially viable," said Tony Hayward, chief
executive of Genel Energy.
Genel is the operator of the Ber Bahr block. Gulf Keystone
and Genel each hold a 40 percent working interest in the block.
Shares in both Genel and Gulf Keystone were down about one
percent at 0720 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.