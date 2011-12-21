* Says in talks with Longford Energy
* Looks to snap up 40 pct more stake in Chia Surkh oilfield
Dec 21 Oil explorer Genel Energy
said it was in talks with Longford Energy to acquire an
additional 40 percent stake in an oilfield in the Kurdistan
region of Iraq.
Kurdistan-focused Genel currently has a 20 percent working
interest in the Chia Surkh oilfield, which has mean prospective
resources of 305.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe),
according to the company's website.
The company, which was responding to press speculation about
the talks, added that there was no certainty that the
discussions would result in a deal with Canada's Longford
Energy.
Genel was formed by the combination of Vallares Plc
-- the bid vehicle of former BP Plc Chief Executive Tony
Hayward and financier Nathaniel Rothschild -- and Turkey's Genel
Enerji.
Shares of Genel were marginally up at 796 pence at 0850 GMT
on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.