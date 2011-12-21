* Says in talks with Longford Energy

* Looks to snap up 40 pct more stake in Chia Surkh oilfield

Dec 21 Oil explorer Genel Energy said it was in talks with Longford Energy to acquire an additional 40 percent stake in an oilfield in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Kurdistan-focused Genel currently has a 20 percent working interest in the Chia Surkh oilfield, which has mean prospective resources of 305.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), according to the company's website.

The company, which was responding to press speculation about the talks, added that there was no certainty that the discussions would result in a deal with Canada's Longford Energy.

Genel was formed by the combination of Vallares Plc -- the bid vehicle of former BP Plc Chief Executive Tony Hayward and financier Nathaniel Rothschild -- and Turkey's Genel Enerji.

Shares of Genel were marginally up at 796 pence at 0850 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.