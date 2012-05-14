May 14 Oil company Genel Energy is to
acquire a 23 per cent stake in the Bina Bawi exploration licence
in Kurdistan for $175 million to build on its existing presence
in the region.
The Bina Bawi licence lies alongside Genel's already
producing Taq Taq oilfield, whose current potential output is
about 80,000 barrels a day, and is projected to rise to about
200,000 barrels a day.
"What we are acquiring is very high-quality acreage in an
area immediately adjacent to Taq Taq, one of our major
established fields which we plan in due course to link by a pipe
line to the region's main export pipeline from Kirkuk to
Ceyhan," said Tony Hayward, chief executive of Kurdistan-focused
Genel and former boss of the British oil and gas group BP.
The acquisition of the licence stake would be made through
the purchase of A&T Petroleum Company Ltd, current holders of
the stake.
"Our estimate is that the Bina Bawi discovery has contingent
resources of some 500 million to 1 billion barrels of oil and
oil equivalent, with some additional prospective upside,"
Hayward said.