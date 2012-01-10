* To lift production to 100,000 bopd from 60,000
* Recent report upgraded reserves
LONDON Jan 10 Oil firm Genel Energy
said it planned to pump significantly more oil by the
end of 2012 by expanding facilities at its oil field in
Kurdistan.
The company, established last year when the bid vehicle of
former BP chief executive Tony Hayward bought Turkey's
Genel Enerji, said that it aimed to lift production from the
Tawke field to 100,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) by the end
of 2012 from the current level of around 60,000 bopd.
Genel's confidence in being able to pump more oil from the
Tawke field was boosted by a recent independent report which
found proved and probable reserves were 78 percent higher than
previously thought, at 509 million barrels of oil.
Norwegian oil firm DNO, the operator of the Tawke
field and Genel's partner, said in July 2011 that the field had
"ultimate" recoverable reserves of 636 million barrels.
DNO's Head of Exploration, Tore Lilloe-Olsen, told an
investor conference on Monday that the field could pump 100,000
bopd after improvements planned for this year.
He added that the field had a "realistic mid term capacity"
of 200,000 bopd, according to a copy of the presentation posted
on DNO's website.
Genel and its partners DNO and the Kurdistan Regional
Government will upgrade the pipeline and plant facilities and
drill five more wells to reach the higher production target,
Genel said on Tuesday.
Shares in Genel closed at 754.5 pence on Monday, valuing the
firm at 1.4 billion pounds ($2.16 billion).