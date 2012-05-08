Microsoft agrees to buy U.S.-Israeli cyber firm Hexadite
TEL AVIV, June 8 Microsoft said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire Hexadite, a U.S.-Israeli provider of technology to automate responses to cyber attacks.
* Q1 adj EPS $0.96 vs est $0.71
* Q1 net sales more than double
* Sees Q2 sales up 35-40 pct
* Shares rise as much as 27 pct
May 8 Generator maker Generac Holdings Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong demand for residential products, and the company raised its full-year outlook.
Generac's shares rose as much as 27 percent to $29.30 on Tuesday morning, making them the top percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock later pared some of its gains to trade up at $28.88.
The company, which makes generators and other engine-powered products for residential and industrial markets, reported first-quarter net income of $30.1 million, or 44 cents per share, up from $4.8 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
It earned 96 cents per share on an adjusted basis.
Net sales more than doubled to $294.6 million.
Residential product sales rose 153 percent to $175.1 million.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 71 cents per share on revenue of $249.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Generac now sees 2012 sales growth at the upper end of its previous outlook of a mid-to-high teens. Second-quarter sales are expected to increase by 35 percent to 40 percent.
The company also said it intends to pay a special cash dividend of up to $10 per share before the end of the second quarter.
June 8 The U.S. Air Force said there would be a further delay in taking delivery of Boeing Co's KC-46 aerial refuelling aircraft, as the planemaker tries to get airworthiness certifications and complete a flight test program.