BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
Nov 19 General Bank Of Greece SA
* 9M net profit at 85.1 million euros after 10 years of losses
* 9M loans against deposits at 77 percent
* 9M operating expenses 24 percent lower versus year ago
* 9M total deposits at 2.2 billion euros, up 9.3 percent versus year go
* 9M operating profit before predictions at 13.9 million euros versus operating loss of 34.6 million euros year ago
* Ceo says merger with Piraeus Bank has been key for the positive results
* 9M net cash at 54.2 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1zD5ilA
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)