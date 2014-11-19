Nov 19 General Bank Of Greece SA

* 9M net profit at 85.1 million euros after 10 years of losses

* 9M loans against deposits at 77 percent

* 9M operating expenses 24 percent lower versus year ago

* 9M total deposits at 2.2 billion euros, up 9.3 percent versus year go

* 9M operating profit before predictions at 13.9 million euros versus operating loss of 34.6 million euros year ago

* Ceo says merger with Piraeus Bank has been key for the positive results

* 9M net cash at 54.2 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1zD5ilA

