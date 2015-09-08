SAO PAULO, Sept 8 Brazilian mall operator
General Shopping Brasil SA exercised on Tuesday a
right to suspend a coupon payment on $150 million of perpetual
subordinated bonds due later this month, as a currency slump
hammered the company's ability to service dollar debts.
The São Paulo-based firm had an option to defer the coupon
payments due on Sept. 20 under terms of the bonds' indentures,
according to a securities filing. As a result, the payment delay
will not constitute a default and should not result in the
acceleration of the debt, the filing added.
The 12 percent perpetual bond shed more
than 40 cents to the dollar to about 39 cents since July, on
concern that a 30 percent plunge in the Brazilian real
this year could force the company to miss the coupon payment and
instead accrue it to the principal owed to bondholders.
With revenue exclusively in reais but two-thirds of its
liabilities tied to the greenback, General Shopping's dollar
debt equaled 7.1 times its earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization at the end of June - the highest
in a group of 90 Latin American companies with large dollar debt
exposure compiled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
According to the filing, General Shopping intends to engage
in transactions aimed at reducing the amount of its
dollar-denominated debt, including a potential tender offer to
buy part of the company's $250 million worth of 10 percent
perpetual bonds.
Fitch Ratings analysts said in a report last month that the
so-called debt-to-EBITDA ratio grows by a factor of one every
time the real falls 10 percent against the dollar.
General Shopping did not have an immediate comment beyond
the filing.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)