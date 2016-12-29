BRIEF-RPMGlobal holdings enters advisory services contract with Barapakuria Coal Mining Company
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
WASHINGTON Dec 29 General Cable Corp., a Kentucky-based wire manufacturer, agreed to pay a $20 million penalty to resolve allegations that the company had bribed officials in Angola, Bangladesh and China, the U.S. Justice Department said in a press release Thursday. (Reporting by Joel Schectman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
CARACAS/NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters/IFR) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's statement that it never transacted directly with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro when it bought $2.8 billion of bonds for pennies on the dollar was dismissed by the country's opposition on Tuesday as an effort to "put lipstick on this pig."