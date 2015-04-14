(Adds deal details, stock price)
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 14 General
Dynamics Corp, the maker of Gulfstream jets, tanks and
war ships, said it remained focused on its core cybersecurity
business of serving government agencies and that its sale of
Fidelis Cybersecurity Solutions was aimed at trimming a non-core
business.
General Dynamics spokeswoman Lucy Ryan said on Tuesday
Fidelis had doubled in size since General Dynamics acquired it
in 2012 but it served a commercial customer base, not in the
company's core area.
Nadia Short, vice president and general manager for General
Dynamics' cyber business, said the company was focused on
helping government agencies defend and protect their networks.
"We have a comprehensive and robust government-focused
cybersecurity portfolio. And we are continuing to invest
resources in technology development to ensure we deliver
resilient, relevant and innovative solutions that support
mission needs," Short said.
The Fidelis deal comes at a time when the United States is
looking to spend more to protect federal and private networks
from increasingly sophisticated hacking attacks.
President Barack Obama's budget proposal for the 2016 fiscal
year seeks $14 billion for cybersecurity efforts across the U.S.
government.
Marlin Equity Partners is buying Fidelis from General
Dynamics. Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the
second quarter, were not disclosed.
Peter George, who is currently president of General Dynamics
Fidelis Cybersecurity Solutions, will become chief executive of
the new independent company, Fidelis Cybersecurity, Marlin said.
Shares of General Dynamics, which is scheduled to report
first-quarter results on April 29, were down 1 percent at
$133.35 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Up to Monday's close, the stock had fallen 2.1 percent since
the beginning of the year, underperforming the Dow Jones U.S.
Aerospace and Defense Index, which has risen 6.1
percent.
