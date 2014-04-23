(Adds comments from CEO)

WASHINGTON, April 23 General Dynamics Corp raised its guidance for 2014 earnings per share on Wednesday after posting higher-than-expected earnings and revenues in the first quarter.

The company now forecasts full-year earning of $7.05 to $7.10 a share, up from its previous forecast of $6.80 to $6.85.

Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic told analysts during an earnings call that she believed U.S. weapons spending has "troughed", or hit a low point, and said a big rise in General Dynamics' backlog showed it is well-positioned with its key programs.

Novakovic said the company's combat systems division, which posted an operating loss in the first quarter, would show improved sales, earnings and margins over the course of the year.

She said the marine division also has "considerable upside" for revenues given that it expects to get a multiyear contract to build more Virginia-class attack submarines for the U.S. Navy, and the company's work on a new submarine design to replace the current Ohio-class submarines that carry nuclear weapons.