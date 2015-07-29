(Adds share price, comments from call)
By Andrea Shalal
July 29 General Dynamics Corp, which
makes ships, tanks and business jets, reported
higher-than-expected quarterly results and sharply raised its
full-year profit outlook on Wednesday, sending its shares up as
much as 6 percent to a record high.
The news lifted the aerospace and defense sector.
General Dynamics said a rebound in demand for its Gulfstream
business jets from S&P 500 companies was particularly
encouraging and helped bring about a $1 billion increase in the
backlog of its aerospace division in the second quarter.
Chief Executive Officer Phebe Novakovic told analysts on a
call that many of those companies were replenishing their entire
fleets.
General Dynamics' operating margins rose to 13.7 percent in
the quarter from 12.7 percent a year earlier, with increases in
aerospace, combat systems and information systems businesses but
a decline in marine systems.
Net income rose to $752 million, or $2.27 a share, from $541
million, or $1.58 a share. Analysts on average were expecting
$2.06 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue increased 5.5 percent to $7.88 billion from $7.47
billion, beating analysts' estimates of $7.68 billion.
Novakovic told analysts the stronger-than-expected results
stemmed from years of work to lower costs across the company and
increase backlogs. Those efforts will continue, she added.
General Dynamics forecast full-year earnings per share of
$8.70 to $8.80, up from an earlier outlook of $8.05 to $8.10.
The company repurchased 7.5 million shares in the quarter,
bringing the total this year to 12.1 million.
General Dynamic shares were up 4.9 percent at $151.33 in
midday trading after rising as high as $153.39.
Rival Northrop Grumman, which also beat Wall Street's
earnings forecasts, was up 7 percent.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa
Von Ahn)