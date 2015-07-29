(Adds share price, comments from call)

By Andrea Shalal

July 29 General Dynamics Corp, which makes ships, tanks and business jets, reported higher-than-expected quarterly results and sharply raised its full-year profit outlook on Wednesday, sending its shares up as much as 6 percent to a record high.

The news lifted the aerospace and defense sector.

General Dynamics said a rebound in demand for its Gulfstream business jets from S&P 500 companies was particularly encouraging and helped bring about a $1 billion increase in the backlog of its aerospace division in the second quarter.

Chief Executive Officer Phebe Novakovic told analysts on a call that many of those companies were replenishing their entire fleets.

General Dynamics' operating margins rose to 13.7 percent in the quarter from 12.7 percent a year earlier, with increases in aerospace, combat systems and information systems businesses but a decline in marine systems.

Net income rose to $752 million, or $2.27 a share, from $541 million, or $1.58 a share. Analysts on average were expecting $2.06 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue increased 5.5 percent to $7.88 billion from $7.47 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $7.68 billion.

Novakovic told analysts the stronger-than-expected results stemmed from years of work to lower costs across the company and increase backlogs. Those efforts will continue, she added.

General Dynamics forecast full-year earnings per share of $8.70 to $8.80, up from an earlier outlook of $8.05 to $8.10.

The company repurchased 7.5 million shares in the quarter, bringing the total this year to 12.1 million.

General Dynamic shares were up 4.9 percent at $151.33 in midday trading after rising as high as $153.39.

Rival Northrop Grumman, which also beat Wall Street's earnings forecasts, was up 7 percent. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Von Ahn)