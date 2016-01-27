(Adds details on future guidance throughout from earnings call)

By Idrees Ali

WASHINGTON Jan 27 General Dynamics Corp, maker of Gulfstream jets, tanks and U.S. Navy ships, on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit in the fourth quarter, with higher operating margins for its aerospace and information systems segments.

The company's earnings rose to $764 million, with diluted earnings per share at $2.40. The net earnings were a 9 percent increase from a year ago.

Revenue in the fourth quarter, however, was lower than expected at $7.8 billion, compared with $8.36 billion last year.

General Dynamics' shares were up 2.3 percent at $130.34 in midday trading after falling in the morning.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast $8.24 billion in revenue with earnings per share of $2.38 and reported net income of $752.2 million.

Revenue for 2015 was two percent higher than in 2014 at $31.5 billion.

Chief Financial Officer Jason Aiken said foreign exchange rate volatility played a greater role in 2015 compared to previous years.

"In particular, this issue has had a negative impact on the growth experienced in our combat systems group given they're increasing international activity," Aiken said in an earnings call.

The company had a backlog, which usually translates into future sales, of $66.1 billion in 2015, the report said.

On the call, Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic said fully diluted earnings per share guidance for 2016 was $9.20 per share. For 2015, earnings per share were at $9.08.

Novakovic said that in 2016, General Dynamics expected revenue between $31.6 billion and $31.8 billion with an operating margin of about 13.3 percent.

Operating margins for the year just ended were at 13.3 percent compared with 12.6 percent in 2014 for the company.

An analyst with Edward Jones, Jeff Windau, said while business jets and international markets could be a potential weakness, General Dynamics was doing "very well" in those markets. Windau added that the outlook for 2016 and beyond was positive.

In the aerospace division, fourth-quarter operating margins rose to 19.1 percent from 18.4 percent, while margins in the information systems and technology division increased to 10.6 percent from 8.6 percent.

Revenue in all four divisions decreased in the fourth quarter.

The aerospace division reported that for the fourth quarter, it delivered 38 "outfitted" aircraft compared with 42 a year earlier. An aircraft's outfittings include exterior painting and installation of customer-selected interiors.

Novakovic said the delivery target for 2016 included 104 large cabin Gulfstream and 34 medium cabin.

