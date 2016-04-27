(Adds details from investor call on international demand and
analyst comment)
By Idrees Ali
April 27 General Dynamics Corp, one of
the leading U.S. defense contractors, reported
higher-than-expected revenue and net income after a strong first
quarter for its marine systems division.
Net earnings rose to $717 million, or $2.30 per share, from
$716 million, or $2.14 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast a
profit of $2.16 a share.
Revenue fell to $7.72 billion from $7.78 billion but
exceeded analysts' estimates of $7.69 billion.
Shares of General Dynamics, whose products include
Gulfstream jets, tanks and U.S. Navy ships, were up by about 2.3
percent in morning trading.
The company's slightly lower first-quarter revenue was in
part due to a drop in aircraft sales.
The company's aerospace division delivered 27 "outfitted"
Gulfstream aircraft, down from 32 a year earlier. An aircraft's
outfittings include exterior painting and installation of
customer-selected interiors.
The aerospace division had a 5.7 percent decrease in revenue
but the marine systems division had a nearly 10 percent increase
because of contracts such as $155 million from the U.S. Navy for
planning and execution of depot-level maintenance for the USS
Essex.
On a call with analysts, Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic
said there was interest in the company's combat systems division
from international customers, in particular the Middle East.
"So the pipeline looks good internationally and if you look
at the (U.S.) Army budget they are beginning to recapitalize,"
Novakovic said.
The combat system division saw a 6.6 percent decrease in
revenue, which Chief Financial Officer Jason Aiken said was
largely due to a stronger U.S. dollar.
Jeff Windau, an analyst with Edward Jones, said geopolitical
tensions including a resurgent Russia and slowly increasing U.S.
defense spending had allowed General Dynamics to have a strong
quarter.
"The military business has definitely been a positive for
them and if you look at profitability, they did a great job of
growing margins," Windau said.
"So overall, just a very solid quarter and also being very
opportunistic ... buying back shares which is helping them to
grow earnings as well."
The company reported it had repurchased 7.8 million
outstanding shared in the first quarter.
General Dynamics' better-than-expected quarterly results
come as other defense companies, including Lockheed Martin
and Northrop Grumman, also have had strong
results.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Additional reporting by Sweta Singh
and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Bill
Trott)