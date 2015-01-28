BRIEF-US Dataworks files chapter 11 bankruptcy petition
* Us Dataworks - on May 1, 2017 elected to seek protection under federal bankruptcy laws by filing a chapter 11 bankruptcy petition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 28 General Dynamics Corp, maker of Gulfstream jets, tanks and U.S. Navy ships, reported a 42 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit and said quarterly aircraft orders were at the highest in more than three years.
Net income rose to $701 million, or $2.09 per share, from $495 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased 4 percent to $8.36 billion. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Us Dataworks - on May 1, 2017 elected to seek protection under federal bankruptcy laws by filing a chapter 11 bankruptcy petition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Results set to ease investor concerns after weak Q4 2016 (Adds detail, background)