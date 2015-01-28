Jan 28 General Dynamics Corp, maker of Gulfstream jets, tanks and U.S. Navy ships, reported a 42 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit and said quarterly aircraft orders were at the highest in more than three years.

Net income rose to $701 million, or $2.09 per share, from $495 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 4 percent to $8.36 billion. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)