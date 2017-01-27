Jan 27 General Dynamics Corp, one of the leading U.S. defense contractors, reported a 4.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its unit that makes battle tanks and combat vehicles.

The company's net income rose to $797 million, or $2.58 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $764 million, or $2.40 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.4 percent to $8.23 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)