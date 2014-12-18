Dec 18 U.S. industrial conglomerate General
Electric Co plans to release its first feature film
through video streaming devices like Roku and Apple TV in a
marketing effort that raises the bar for sponsored content.
"Shake the Dust" is a documentary about breakdancing and how
the movement has united people across the world.
Executive-produced by the rap star Nas, it will make its debut
on December 24 through a partnership with the music video
platform Vevo.
GE bought the rights to release and sponsor the movie for
two weeks and will promote it inside the Vevo app and through an
advertising campaign on the home screen of Roku. In addition, GE
will launch other videos to complement the film, such as
interviews with Nas and a segment with former Grateful Dead
drummer Mickey Hart.
GE, whose healthcare arm makes medical equipment, wanted to
emphasize the connection between neuroscience and music, a topic
the company plans to keep exploring next year. The conglomerate
wants to reach consumers who shun traditional television, said
Sam Olstein, director of innovation at GE.
"We have been grappling with this challenge of how to reach
the binge consumer who doesn't watch TV," he said about people
who sit down to watch several episodes of a TV show - for
example "Orange is the New Black" - on streaming video platforms
like Netflix.
The film sponsorship is a first for GE, Olstein said, adding
that the documentary's creators can seek out other distribution
after the campaign ends.
The sprawling conglomerate, involved in everything from
energy infrastructure to jet engines, is known as an innovative
advertiser that experiments with new platforms and formats.
For this effort, GE wants to position itself against tech
giants like Google and Facebook that are known for attracting
talented engineers. Olstein said the film and related videos are
also a way to reach out to a new wave of investors.
