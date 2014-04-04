CERNOBBIO, Italy, April 4 U.S. conglomerate
General Electric Co does not see room for a deal to buy
rail signalling firm Ansaldo STS from Italian defence
group Finmeccanica, GE Europe President and CEO Nani
Beccalli-Falco said on Friday.
"When things drag on for a long time it becomes difficult to
conclude. The first time we looked at Ansaldo STS was ten years
ago and we never concluded anything. There is no room to reach
an agreement," he said on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti
business gathering on the shores of Lake Como in Italy.
State-controlled Finmeccanica put up for sale its 40 percent
stake in Ansaldo STS and other assets more than two years ago to
cut debt and focus on its core aerospace and defence businesses.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Naomi O'Leary,
editing by Danilo Masoni)