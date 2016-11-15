Nov 15 BP PLC said on Tuesday it will use
a new digital solution by General Electric Co designed to
improve the efficiency and safety of its offshore oil platforms
by predicting equipment breakdowns before they occur.
BP, one of the largest oil producers in the U.S. Gulf of
Mexico, said GE's Plant Operations Advisor (POA) software should
help it save more than $200 million annually from its deployment
at up to 33 platforms globally.
The POA gathers data from various pieces of equipment on
offshore platforms and processes it through GE's proprietary
Predix software to inform BP engineers when a part may be near
breaking down.
Terms of the BP-GE deal were not disclosed. The two
companies started a partnership earlier this year with the goal
of developing oilfield efficiency products.
"This makes it much easier for people to act on the
information and the data we already collect," said Ahmed Hashmi,
head of upstream technology at BP.
BP estimates that using the GE software program will boost
its efficiency by 2 percent to 4 percent.
For GE's part, executives are hoping the BP partnership will
portend future opportunities across the oil industry, especially
ahead of the company's merger of its oil and gas division with
Baker Hughes.
"Baker Hughes provides more opportunity to take Big Data
into the oilfields," said Lorenzo Simonelli, chief executive of
GE Oil & Gas. "We're seeing good examples of how big data is
changing the outcomes of the oil and gas industry."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Marguerita Choy)