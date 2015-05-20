May 20 General Electric Co expects to unload about $100 billion in GE Capital assets this year, up from its target of $90 billion previously, according to a presentation for investors on Wednesday.

GE also expects to be largely done with its finance asset sales by 2016, according to the presentation, after previously saying it was planning to be finished by 2017. GE last month announced plans to largely exit its finance businesses.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)