BRIEF-Consolidated Operations announces non-renounceable rights offer
* Announces pro rata 1 for 4 non‐ renounceable rights offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in co, at $0.12 per new share
May 20 General Electric Co expects to unload about $100 billion in GE Capital assets this year, up from its target of $90 billion previously, according to a presentation for investors on Wednesday.
GE also expects to be largely done with its finance asset sales by 2016, according to the presentation, after previously saying it was planning to be finished by 2017. GE last month announced plans to largely exit its finance businesses.
BRASILIA, May 9 Brazil's government has no clear timeline for winning approval in Congress for pension reform, the cornerstone of its plan to control a gaping budget deficit, as it strives to secure the necessary votes, officials said on Tuesday.